Wedbush Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Zynga in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zynga’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $6.00 price target on shares of Zynga and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on shares of Zynga in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zynga from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.60.

ZNGA stock opened at $6.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zynga has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $6.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Zynga by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 690,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Zynga by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in Zynga by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zynga by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Zynga by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,052,899 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $6,622,734.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,589,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,996,162.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total transaction of $31,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 130,688 shares in the company, valued at $822,027.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,268,980 shares of company stock worth $14,535,226 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

