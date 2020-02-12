Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 7th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share on Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Weis Markets has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Weis Markets stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.06. Weis Markets has a 12 month low of $35.26 and a 12 month high of $53.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.70.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

