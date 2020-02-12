Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Bought by Mondrian Investment Partners LTD

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,280 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises approximately 1.5% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $55,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,203,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417,096 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,987,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304,769 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,370,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,968,000 after acquiring an additional 796,884 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,574,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,990,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,586,000 after acquiring an additional 92,770 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Co alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Barclays lowered Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,691,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,463,800. Wells Fargo & Co has a fifty-two week low of $43.34 and a fifty-two week high of $54.75. The firm has a market cap of $202.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.