Westchester Capital Management Inc. Acquires 25,145 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 255,236 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,145 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 4.3% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $12,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 72.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $49.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,729,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,259,571. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $207.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 21.15%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 137,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Edward Jones raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

