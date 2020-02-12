Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) shares dropped 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $3.76, approximately 473,255 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,297,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

WLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

The company has a market cap of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 782.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 14,939 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

