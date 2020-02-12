Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Stock Price Down 8.3%

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) shares dropped 8.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $3.76, approximately 473,255 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 9,297,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
WLL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $21.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. S&P Equity Research reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $6.60 to $6.14 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.20.
The company has a market cap of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.
Whiting Petroleum Company Profile (NYSE:WLL)
Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.
Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread
Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.