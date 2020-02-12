WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

WisdomTree Europe SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DFE)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.21 and last traded at $64.20, approximately 490 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35.

