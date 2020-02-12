X-trackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBGR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

X-trackers MSCI Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DBGR)’s stock price was up 0.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.77 and last traded at $29.77, approximately 655 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.52.

