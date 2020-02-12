XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Releases Earnings Results

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $92.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $45.73 and a 12-month high of $96.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.91.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $12,573,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on XPO Logistics from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.