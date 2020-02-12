XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $140.94

Shares of XPS Pensions Group PLC (LON:XPS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $140.94 and traded as high as $157.55. XPS Pensions Group shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 43,772 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 124.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were paid a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. XPS Pensions Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.00%.

XPS Pensions Group Company Profile (LON:XPS)

XPS Pensions Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.