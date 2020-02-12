Xtra Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Shares Up 1.9%

Xtra Gold Resources Corp (TSE:XTG)’s share price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55, 149,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 424% from the average session volume of 28,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.73 million and a P/E ratio of -50.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48.

Xtra Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in the Republic of Ghana, West Africa. It primarily holds five mining leases covering an area of approximately 55,905 acres located in the Kibi Gold Belt. The company was formerly known as RetinaPharma International, Inc and changed its name to Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

