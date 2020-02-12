Xylem Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NYSE:XYL)

Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Xylem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. Seaport Global Securities has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Xylem’s FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on XYL. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xylem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $87.24 on Monday. Xylem has a 52-week low of $71.99 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 104,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 331,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,087,000 after acquiring an additional 83,077 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $6,648,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the 4th quarter valued at $6,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $375,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,260.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock valued at $790,920 in the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.