Yamana Gold (AUY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.94.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUY. National Bank Financial set a $6.00 target price on Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their target price on Yamana Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.41.

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

