YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.39. YayYo shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 40,464 shares changing hands.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on YayYo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

About YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

