YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) Shares Gap Down to $0.39

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.35, but opened at $0.39. YayYo shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 40,464 shares changing hands.

Separately, Aegis initiated coverage on YayYo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.25 target price for the company.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23.

YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.72 million during the quarter.

About YayYo (NASDAQ:YAYO)

YayYo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing vehicle rental platform in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online peer-to-peer booking platform that rents standard passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard passenger vehicles to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing economy through the Rideshare Platform.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for YayYo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YayYo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit