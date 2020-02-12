Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies Inc (NYSE:ARLO) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.29). Arlo Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.44). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

ARLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Arlo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $80,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,841 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 23.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 282,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 54,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARLO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,483. The stock has a market cap of $264.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Arlo Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $5.13.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular network Internet connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile monitoring; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

