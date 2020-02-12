Zacks: Analysts Anticipate G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) to Post -$0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the lowest is ($1.07). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($3.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($4.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($3.92). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G1 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.43.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.19. The company had a trading volume of 239,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,873. G1 Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 14.28 and a current ratio of 14.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $756.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 186.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I clinical trial.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Earnings History and Estimates for G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX)

