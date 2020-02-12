Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) to Post $1.91 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) will post earnings per share of $1.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Mcdonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.87. Mcdonald’s posted earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.43 to $8.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $9.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $9.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mcdonald’s.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. Mcdonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In related news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 66,598 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $13,063,000 after buying an additional 7,728,181 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,557,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,805,829 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,550,339,000 after buying an additional 545,903 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 163.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 785,409 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $168,635,000 after buying an additional 486,944 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,374,885 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $939,332,000 after buying an additional 397,624 shares during the period. 67.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,844,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,464,998. The stock has a market cap of $160.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.43. Mcdonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $173.41 and a fifty-two week high of $221.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

