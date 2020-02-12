Zacks: Analysts Anticipate OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to Announce -$0.67 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OptiNose Inc (NASDAQ:OPTN) to announce earnings per share of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). OptiNose posted earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full-year earnings of ($2.68) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.60). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 million. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 137.60% and a negative net margin of 419.37%.

OPTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen initiated coverage on OptiNose in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of OptiNose in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. OptiNose currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

In related news, Director Joseph C. Scodari acquired 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.64 per share, with a total value of $52,704.00. Also, major shareholder Avista Capital Partners Ii Gp, sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $11,462,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPTN. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 15.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,918,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 263,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,944 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose during the second quarter worth about $72,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPTN opened at $7.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $293.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.66. OptiNose has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, and throat; and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary optinose exhalation delivery system that delivers a topically-acting and anti-inflammatory corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps.

