Zacks: Analysts Expect Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) to Post $4.60 EPS

Analysts forecast that Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) will report earnings of $4.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.42. Humana reported earnings of $4.48 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full year earnings of $18.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.52 to $18.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $22.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.47 to $22.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Humana.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $380.50.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded up $15.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.36. The company had a trading volume of 995,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,441. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $46.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.95. Humana has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $376.39.

In other news, Director James J. /Ky Obrien sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $863,025.00. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 15,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total value of $5,184,708.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock worth $15,894,412. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Humana by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,537,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $563,592,000 after buying an additional 167,355 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Humana by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 850,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,405,000 after purchasing an additional 67,252 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 808,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 750,732 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 1,216.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humana (HUM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.