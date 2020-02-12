Zacks: Analysts Expect Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) to Announce $1.14 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) will announce earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Triton International’s earnings. Triton International posted earnings per share of $1.25 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triton International will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.65 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Triton International.

A number of research firms recently commented on TRTN. Compass Point lowered Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on Triton International from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Triton International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Triton International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vestar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triton International in the 4th quarter valued at about $430,233,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2,801.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 386,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 2,471.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 189,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 197,690 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 95,007 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Triton International by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,077,000 after acquiring an additional 89,843 shares during the period. 61.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Triton International stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 186,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.30. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $40.81.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

