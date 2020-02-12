Zacks: Analysts Set $3.00 Price Target for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA)

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $3.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives an industry rank of 174 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 41,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,669. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 1 year low of $1.81 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm has a market cap of $73.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $422.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 67,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 13.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, a diversified infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, procurement, and construction services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries in the United States. It offers design, site development, construction, installation, and restoration of infrastructure services.

