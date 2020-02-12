Zacks: Analysts Set $8.00 Target Price for LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International Inc (NASDAQ:LIQT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned LiqTech International an industry rank of 65 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered LiqTech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

LiqTech International stock opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.25 and a beta of 0.96. LiqTech International has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.77.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 million. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LiqTech International will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LiqTech International Company Profile

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, provides technologies for gas and liquid purification by manufacturing ceramic silicon carbide filters. The company manufactures and sells ceramic silicon carbide membranes and systems for liquid filtration under the LiqTech, Cometas, and Provital brand names, which are used for the filtration of produced water, pre-filtration of reverse osmosis drinking water, industrial applications, producing clean drinking water, and pool and spa water, as well as marine scrubber bleed water.

