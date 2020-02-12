Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Announce $0.58 EPS

Brokerages predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) will report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.70. Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 252.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.45). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Scorpio Tankers.

STNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.71.

NYSE:STNG traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.73. 1,097,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,606,974. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $16.77 and a 12 month high of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNG. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,943 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,165 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,106 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,417,000 after purchasing an additional 66,148 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,497,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,292,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

