Zacks: Brokerages Expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Will Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) will post $1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Acuity Brands’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.89. Acuity Brands reported earnings per share of $1.99 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acuity Brands will report full-year earnings of $9.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $9.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Acuity Brands.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Acuity Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.33.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,442 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,063,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $14,341,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 311,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,968,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AYI traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $119.52. 11,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,896. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Acuity Brands has a 12-month low of $105.95 and a 12-month high of $147.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $126.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acuity Brands (AYI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.