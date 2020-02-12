Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) to Post $0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) to post $0.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cryolife’s earnings. Cryolife posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cryolife will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cryolife.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRY. ValuEngine lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cryolife in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

In other Cryolife news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of Cryolife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $98,240.00. Also, VP Jean F. Holloway sold 8,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $253,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,322 shares in the company, valued at $2,019,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,837 shares of company stock worth $536,927 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cryolife by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,277,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,176,000 after buying an additional 76,680 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cryolife by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,301,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,260,000 after acquiring an additional 102,513 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 709,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,211,000 after acquiring an additional 161,059 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 13.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 257,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 30,190 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 227,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CRY traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. The company had a trading volume of 196,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,129. Cryolife has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,995.00, a PEG ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

