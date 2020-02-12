Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Analysts predict that Gevo Inc (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. Gevo reported earnings of ($0.87) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($2.17) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.14) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The energy company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.11). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 34.55% and a negative net margin of 119.50%. The business had revenue of $6.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 million.

GEVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Noble Financial initiated coverage on shares of Gevo in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Shares of GEVO stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.99. 180,994 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,427. Gevo has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEVO. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gevo by 34.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Gevo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Gevo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

