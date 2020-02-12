Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) to Post -$0.03 EPS

Brokerages expect Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:GTE) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Gran Tierra Energy’s earnings. Gran Tierra Energy also reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gran Tierra Energy will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gran Tierra Energy.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of GTE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 459,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,149,700. Gran Tierra Energy has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

