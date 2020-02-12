Zacks: Brokerages Expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.95 Per Share

Analysts expect IBM (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings per share of $1.95 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.94. IBM reported earnings of $2.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that IBM will report full-year earnings of $13.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.31 to $13.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $14.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.99 to $14.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

Get IBM alerts:

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The technology company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.69 by $0.02. IBM had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $21.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. IBM’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Sunday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on IBM from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in IBM by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in IBM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBM by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in IBM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $153.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. IBM has a twelve month low of $126.85 and a twelve month high of $158.75. The company has a market cap of $136.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. IBM’s payout ratio is 50.59%.

About IBM

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IBM (IBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IBM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.