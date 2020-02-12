Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.46 Million

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will post sales of $42.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.60 million to $48.77 million. Merchants Bancorp posted sales of $27.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full year sales of $179.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.80 million to $192.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $191.38 million, with estimates ranging from $169.80 million to $203.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 million. Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 29.85%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Merchants Bancorp from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

MBIN stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBIN. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in Merchants Bancorp by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 418,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,245,000 after purchasing an additional 153,835 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 168.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 14,546.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 29,092 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Merchants Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Merchants Bancorp by 161.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 19,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

