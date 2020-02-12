Zacks: Brokerages Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to Announce -$1.08 EPS

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Novavax posted earnings of ($2.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.81) to ($4.83). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($3.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($1.74). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Novavax.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVAX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.31. 2,679,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,075,392. Novavax has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.14. The company has a market cap of $225.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVAX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Novavax by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 427,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Novavax by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 148,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Novavax by 16.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Novavax by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

