Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $618.68 Million

Equities analysts expect Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) to report sales of $618.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $612.30 million to $626.25 million. Valvoline reported sales of $591.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.49 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valvoline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

VVV traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,456,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,479. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Valvoline has a 52-week low of $16.90 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

In other Valvoline news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,713 shares of company stock worth $85,635. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,881,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,294 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Valvoline by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,498,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,086,000 after acquiring an additional 23,441 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,009,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,617,000 after buying an additional 105,490 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 838,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,962,000 after buying an additional 24,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,395,000. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

