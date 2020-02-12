Zacks: Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.13 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Harrow Health an industry rank of 108 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Harrow Health alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on HROW. ValuEngine raised Harrow Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Harrow Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow Health by 183.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Harrow Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HROW traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.90. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,983. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.83. Harrow Health has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.98 and its 200-day moving average is $6.14.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $12.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. Harrow Health had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 31.32%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Harrow Health will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc owns a portfolio of healthcare businesses, primarily ophthalmology pharmaceutical compounding business, ImprimisRx, in the United States. It develops, produces, and sells medications, including ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications to physicians and patients.

Featured Article: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harrow Health (HROW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.