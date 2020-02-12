Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solitario Zinc (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Solitario is a gold, silver, platinum-palladium, and base metal exploration company actively exploring in Brazil, Mexico and Peru. Solitario has significant business relationships with Anglo Platinum, Newmont Mining and Votorantim Metais. Solitario has approximately US$24 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt. Solitario is traded on the American Stock Exchange (AMEX: XPL) and on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: SLR). “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Solitario Zinc in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XPL opened at $0.28 on Friday. Solitario Zinc has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solitario Zinc stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solitario Zinc Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL) (TSE:SLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Solitario Zinc at the end of the most recent quarter.

Solitario Zinc Company Profile

Solitario Zinc Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of zinc properties in North and South America. It primarily owns a 39% interest in the Florida Canyon zinc project located in northern Peru; and a 50% interest in the Lik zinc-lead-silver property located in Northwest Alaska.

