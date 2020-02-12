Zacks Investment Research Lowers Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ShockWave Medical, Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on developing and commercializing products for medical device treatment of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. ShockWave Medical, Inc. is based in Santa Clara, United States. “

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

SWAV has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Shockwave Medical from a market perform rating to an overweight rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Shockwave Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.17.

NASDAQ SWAV opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $68.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.34. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 58,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $2,511,818.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $179,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 542,000 shares of company stock worth $23,600,976 in the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,786,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 581.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Shockwave Medical by 336.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. 61.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shockwave Medical (SWAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.