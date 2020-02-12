Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Premier, Inc. operates as a healthcare alliance. The company brings together hospitals, health systems, physicians and other healthcare providers primarily in the United States. It also maintains clinical, financial and outcomes databases. Premier, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

PINC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Premier in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reiterated a hold rating on shares of Premier in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Premier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Premier from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.45.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $32.04 on Friday. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.37 and a 52 week high of $40.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Premier had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 84,366 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $3,173,005.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,284 shares in the company, valued at $6,253,941.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $301,594.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 457.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 160.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Premier by 11.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

