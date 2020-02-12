Zacks: Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) Given $8.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Priority Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:PRTH) have received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Priority Technology an industry rank of 105 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Priority Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $2.43. 20,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,190. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.82. Priority Technology has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $8.69.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Priority Technology will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,266,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Priority Technology by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Southside Capital LLC boosted its position in Priority Technology by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 84,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Priority Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Priority Technology Company Profile

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer Payments; and Commercial Payments and Managed Services. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance.

