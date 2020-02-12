Zacks: Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ:VXRT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $4.50 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Vaxart an industry rank of 85 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 120.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 404,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 65.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 35,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxart by 30.1% in the third quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,197,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 277,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.06. 2,971,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,874,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.31. Vaxart has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $5.00.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.44 million. Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 115.71% and a negative net margin of 222.20%. Research analysts forecast that Vaxart will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes tablet vaccines that are designed to protect against norovirus, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

