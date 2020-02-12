Zealium One Day Trading Volume Hits $13.00 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Zealium has a total market capitalization of $19,190.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006860 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000908 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000149 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000148 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,177,509 coins and its circulating supply is 13,177,509 coins. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

