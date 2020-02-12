Zevin Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Booking comprises about 2.4% of Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Booking by 50.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,970.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,127.63.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $51.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,960.36. 472,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,764. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,997.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,965.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,640.54 and a 1 year high of $2,094.00.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.