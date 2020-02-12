Zevin Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Zevin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $2,391,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $19,275,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Bonness Enterprises Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth about $1,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NLOK remained flat at $$20.61 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9,953,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,563,501. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61, a P/E/G ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.52.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.17. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NLOK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays raised shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

