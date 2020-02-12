Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,372,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

