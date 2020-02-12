Zevin Asset Management LLC Sells 1,905 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2020

Zevin Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,796 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 125,124 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,340,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,457 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,372,000. Institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GSK traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,139,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181,919. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $38.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.5994 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. New Street Research upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit