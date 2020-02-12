Zipper Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.98 Million (ZIP)

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Zipper has a total market cap of $2.98 million and $2.08 million worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zipper token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, IDCM, OKEx and DigiFinex. In the last week, Zipper has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00052551 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003050 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002985 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000625 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SounDAC (XSD) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Zipper (CRYPTO:ZIP) is a token. It was first traded on January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io . Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDCM, FCoin and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

