ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA) Trading Down 14.3%

Shares of ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA) traded down 14.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, 1,286,190 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 44% from the average session volume of 892,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $5.20 million and a P/E ratio of -4.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.09.

About ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

