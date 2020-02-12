ZTCoin 1-Day Volume Tops $4.78 Million (ZT)

ZTCoin (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 13.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One ZTCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0480 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZTCoin has a market capitalization of $13.40 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of ZTCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZTCoin has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZTCoin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00047177 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $621.03 or 0.05980892 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00057842 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004944 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00127602 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00009863 BTC.

ZTCoin Token Profile

ZT is a token. ZTCoin’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 279,448,925 tokens. The official message board for ZTCoin is medium.com/@ZBGofficial . ZTCoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZTCoin

ZTCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZBG. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZTCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZTCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZTCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZTCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZTCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.