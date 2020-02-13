-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). Independence Contract Drilling reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independence Contract Drilling.

ICD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 412,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.09. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

About Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independence Contract Drilling (ICD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Contract Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Contract Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit