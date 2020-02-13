-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Independence Contract Drilling Inc (NYSE:ICD) to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Independence Contract Drilling’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.08). Independence Contract Drilling reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Contract Drilling will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.22). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Independence Contract Drilling.

ICD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independence Contract Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independence Contract Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 99.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 153.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 65,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 798,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 31,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 412,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ICD opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.09. Independence Contract Drilling has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $3.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Independence Contract Drilling

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc provides land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers in the United States. The company constructs, owns, and operates a fleet of pad-optimal ShaleDriller rigs that are engineered and designed to optimize the development of various oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin and the Haynesville Shale.

