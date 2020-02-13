-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK) to announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Workiva’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workiva will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Workiva.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Workiva in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Workiva from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Workiva in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Workiva in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

Workiva stock traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.54. Workiva has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

In related news, CAO Jill Klindt sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $504,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,184.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $52,566.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,032.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock valued at $707,863. 18.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Workiva by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,706,000 after buying an additional 86,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Workiva by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,053,000 after buying an additional 37,469 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Workiva by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,588,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Workiva by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,352 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Workiva by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,017 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc provides cloud-based solutions for connected data, reporting, and compliance worldwide. The company offers Wdesk, a platform that provides data collection and linking, data integrations, controlled collaboration, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and Wdata, which includes data preparation tools, data connectors, and application programming interfaces that enable customers to create direct connections to their data.

