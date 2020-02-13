$0.20 EPS Expected for Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) will report $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.22. Antero Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.52). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AM shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

NYSE:AM traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 8,379,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,517. Antero Midstream has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $6.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 372.73%.

In related news, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $90,200.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 165,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Antero Midstream by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Antero Midstream by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

