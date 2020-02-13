$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tribune Publishing Co (NASDAQ:TPCO) to post $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tribune Publishing’s earnings. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Tribune Publishing will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tribune Publishing.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tribune Publishing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tribune Publishing from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tribune Publishing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

NASDAQ TPCO traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.50. The company had a trading volume of 81,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,143. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Tribune Publishing has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Ferro, Jr. sold 23,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $308,633.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alden Global Capital Llc purchased 184,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,430.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,176,859 shares of company stock worth $14,581,729. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPCO. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tribune Publishing during the third quarter worth approximately $820,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 12.8% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 134.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Tribune Publishing in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Tribune Publishing by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tribune Publishing

Tribune Publishing Company, a media company, publishes newspapers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, M and X. It publishes daily newspapers; weekly newspapers; and digital platforms, such as Websites and mobile applications. The company also provides various digital marketing services, which include the development of mobile Websites, search engine marketing and optimization, social media account management, and content marketing for its customers' Web presence for small to medium size businesses.

