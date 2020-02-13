$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) to post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.21. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 190%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $2.38. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays raised shares of Devon Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.81.

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,170,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,801. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.47 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Devon Energy has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $35.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its position in Devon Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 29.1% in the third quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 315,943 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,602,000 after buying an additional 71,238 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,729,000 after buying an additional 73,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,912 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.