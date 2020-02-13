$0.34 EPS Expected for Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golub Capital BDC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the highest is $0.34. Golub Capital BDC reported earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Golub Capital BDC.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $78.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of Golub Capital BDC stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $18.44. 694,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 537,382. Golub Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -307.33, a PEG ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Golub Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.94%.

In related news, major shareholder Ohio Strs bought 403,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $7,093,609.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,870,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,312,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 38.1% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 21,369 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 5.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 33,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 17.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

