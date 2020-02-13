$0.64 EPS Expected for BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) will report earnings per share of $0.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BWX Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.63. BWX Technologies posted earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that BWX Technologies will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BWX Technologies.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BWXT shares. Maxim Group raised their target price on BWX Technologies to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BWX Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

BWX Technologies stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,460. BWX Technologies has a 52 week low of $46.05 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

In other news, insider Joel W. Duling sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $97,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,676.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total value of $65,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,801.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $228,852 in the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 9,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

Featured Article: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BWX Technologies (BWXT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.